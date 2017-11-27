Looking back on Permian's season

The Panthers stayed untouched at the beginning of the season, and after defeating Amarillo Tascosa 49-7, it was obvious pieces of the puzzle were starting to come together.

"I've been doing this a long time. I can't remember the last time we played as well as we played on Friday night,” said Feldt.

They put themselves in a position to win the district title but fell short to San Angelo Central.

From there, they picked up bragging rights defeating one rival, and then, even more, the next week with a 42-7 win over Midland Lee, who had also only lost to Central. Coach Feldt called that performance their best and gave compliments to his team.

"They're so steady every week,” said Feldt.

After that big win, a bi-district title came their way, but the area game would go to Arlington Martin.

So while sights are already set on the next season, the Mojo seniors will move on with more than just memories.

"There's so much tradition and so much history here. It's here and it's alive and it's something that stays with you the rest of your life and they're all proud to be Permian Panthers,” said Feldt.

