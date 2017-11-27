Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Cory Armstrong, 25, with 16 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him is Jamie Keith, 45, with 12 outstanding warrants and Ismael Aranda, 29, with 10 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is Viviana Navarrette, 37, with 8 outstanding warrants.

Alonzo Sanchez, 34, was also wanted for 4 outstanding warrants but we're told he's no longer wanted.

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

