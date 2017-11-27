Police on scene of hit and run crash in Odessa, motorists urged - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police on scene of hit and run crash in Odessa, motorists urged to avoid area

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Sourse: KWES) (Sourse: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Police are on the scene of a hit and run crash in Odessa.

Details are limited but we're told the crash happened near the intersection of E. Loop 338 and Eastridge.

We're told several vehicles are involved in the crash and injuries are unknown.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while police investigate.

