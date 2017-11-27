Odessa police searching for robbery suspect

Odessa police need your help identifying a robbery suspect involved in robbery back in October.

Odessa police were called out to the 7-Eleven on Harless just after 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2017.

Police said an investigation revealed that a male subject entered the store and demanded cash from the register while pointing a gun at the victim.

We're told the suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and there were no report of any injuries.

Two surveillance videos have been released in connection with the robbery. One of those videos has audio of the suspect's voice.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspect or recognize his voice, contact Det. W. Branch at (432) 335-4924 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-30107.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.