Odessa police working crash on Highway 191, westbound traffic affected

Westbound traffic on Highway 191 is shut down due to a crash in Ector County.

We're told the crash is located at Highway 191 and Faudree.

Authorities said the crash involved several vehicles.

Police also said that several people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, all westbound traffic on Highway 191, just west of Faudree, is shut down.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest on this crash.

