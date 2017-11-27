'Christmas Parade of Lights' being held this weekend in Odessa

The holiday season is here! The annual 'Christmas Parade of Lights' is being held this weekend in Odessa.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, and everyone is welcome to participate.

Citizens are encouraged to get their creative juices flowing and create a float for the parade.

The deadline to submit entries is 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Entry fees for the floats are:

$50 for commercial entries

$25 for community organizations/nonprofit entries

$25 for individual/family entries

Free for schools

Floats will be judged for the Best Lighted Entry in the following divisions: Community Organization, Commercial/Business, School and Mayor's Award. We're told cash awards will be presented to the winners.

Click here to download a parade entry application packet.

The parade route will travel south on Andrews Highway from 23rd St. and west to 3rd Street.

For more information, contact Downtown Odessa at (432) 335-4682.

