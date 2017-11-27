Odessa mother accused of injury to a child

An Odessa mother was arrested following an incident in early November.

Eilleen Ornelas, 23, is accused of injury to a child.

We're told Odessa police were called out to Medical Center Hospital in reference to an injured 5-year-old boy.

Police said the 5-year-old boy told police that his mother, identified as Ornelas, was the one who caused the injuries.

According to the report, the 5-year-old had injuries on his lower back area, buttocks, arms and legs.

Police said an investigation revealed that after the 5-year-old got in trouble, Ornelas struck the boy with a belt.

The report stated that the child then told multiple family members that his mother put marks on his body.

Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.

A warrant was later obtained for Ornelas, who was later charged.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.