Odessa mother accused of abandoning, endangering a child

One Odessa mother is accused of 2 counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

Angelica Reyes was arrested on Sunday.

Odessa police responded to the 2400 block of W. 3rd St. to return a 15-year-old juvenile who had been reported missing.

When officers arrived, they attempted to contact the 15-year-old's parent or guardian and saw that the front door was unsecured.

Police said an investigation revealed that there was a 8-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy inside the home alone.

The children told police that Rey she left the house on Saturday evening and hadn't returned.

According to the report, officers found the home to be littered with half-full containers of beer.

The home also had no working smoke detectors or fire alarms and had multiple exposed wires.

The report stated that Reyes returned home early Sunday morning in an extremely intoxicated state.

Reyes was later charged and arrested.

Child Protective Services was notified and the children were released to a family member.

