Man arrested for injury to a child, accused of hitting child with closed fist

One man was arrested following an incident back in June in Odessa.

Ruben Sanchez, 20, was charged with injury to a child.

We're told back on June 5, 2017, Odessa police were called out to the 1100 block of Matamoras Ave. in reference to a disturbance.

Police said an investigation revealed that a 13-year-old boy stole Sanchez' wallet.

According to the report, when the 13-year-old gave the wallet back to Sanchez, Sanchez grabbed the boy by the shirt and punched him with a closed fist several times in the face, chest and arms.

Police said that Sanchez also threatened to get a gun and shoot the 13-year-old boy for stealing his wallet.

Odessa police later obtained a warrant for Sanchez, who was later arrested.

