Step-father arrested for injury to a child in Odessa

One man is behind bars on charges of injury to a child following a report of child abuse.

Kenneth Ladd, 38, was arrested.

We're told police were called out to the 5100 block of E. 42nd St. Sunday afternoon in reference to child abuse.

Dispatch told the officers responding that a male subject had assaulted a child.

When officers arrived, officers found Ladd standing on a softball field inside the UTPB Park.

Officers also spoke with Ladd's 11-year-old step-son, who was at the playground inside the park.

According to the report, officers saw injuries to the 11-year-old boy's neck, wrist and back.

A witness stated to police that they saw Ladd grab his step-son by the neck and slam him against the right side of a pickup truck.

The witness also reported that they saw Ladd knock his step-son to the ground before picking him up and tossing him into the bed of the pickup truck.

Ladd was later charged and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

We're told Child Protective Services was notified and the 11-year-old was released to a family member.

