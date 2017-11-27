Man arrested in connection with several burglaries in Odessa

One man is behind bars on charges following several burglaries in Odessa.

Cruz H. Tarin, 30, is charged with 4 counts of burglary of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and public intoxication.

Back on Nov. 19, 2017, Odessa police were called out to the area of 8th St. and Pittsburg Ave. in reference to a subject with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a man matching the suspect's description, hiding between vehicles in the parking lot and holding a gun.

Police said they immediately detained Tarin and he later admitted to burglarizing a business.

Further investigation revealed that Tarin had burglarized 4 businesses including Tejas Sporting Goods, Advance Paint Center, Davita Dialysis and a business located in the 700 block of E. 8th St.

Police added that Tarin was in possession of a handgun that was stolen from one of the businesses.

Police also said that Tarin was a convicted felon.

