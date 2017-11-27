40 pounds of marijuana seized at Presidio Port of Entry

Two people were arrested following a failed drug smuggling attempt at the Presidio Port of Entry on Sunday afternoon.

We're told a 20-year-old man driving a green Honda Accord made entry into the Port.

Authorities said the driver was accompanied by his 21-year-old girlfriend and her child and that they were returning home from a doctor's visit.

According to the report, a Customs and Border Protection officer referred the vehicle for X-ray examination where anomalies were observed in the rear driver side quarter panel.

A K-9 dog was used and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Further inspection revealed 37 brown taped bundles containing a green leafy substance, which later tested positive for marijuana.

In all, 40 pounds of marijuana was seized.

The driver and his girlfriend were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement HSI special agents.

The child was turned over to family relatives.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.