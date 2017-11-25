Blind golfer wins American Blind Golf US Match Play Championship

There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.
There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.
Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.
Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.
Militants attack Egyptian mosque, killing at least 235 on Sinai Peninsula.
Militants attack Egyptian mosque, killing at least 235 on Sinai Peninsula.
Charlie Adams has been playing golf for about 16 years. He just won the American Blind Golf US Match Play championship last month. But it was never like this before. In fact, Adams actually doesn’t see much when he’s playing.
Charlie Adams has been playing golf for about 16 years. He just won the American Blind Golf US Match Play championship last month. But it was never like this before. In fact, Adams actually doesn’t see much when he’s playing.
Chick-Fil-A is helping the Permian Basin Honor Flight raise funds on their Spirit Day. The restaurant gave back a portion of their proceeds to honor local veterans on Saturday.
Chick-Fil-A is helping the Permian Basin Honor Flight raise funds on their Spirit Day. The restaurant gave back a portion of their proceeds to honor local veterans on Saturday.