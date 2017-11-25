Chick-Fil-A helps the Permian Basin Honor Flight

The Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Odessa is helping the Permian Basin Honor Flight raise funds on their Spirit Day.

The restaurant gave back a portion of their proceeds to honor local veterans on Saturday.

The Permian Basin Honor Flight brings World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans on an all-expenses paid trip where they can experience the memorials built in their honor in Washington D.C. This will be the sixth flight for the veterans this upcoming May.

"They are treated like royalty on the trip," said Don Ritchey. "I was a vet of the Cuban Missile Crisis so I didn't go through some of the things our Vietnam vets did but it was still emotional to me to see the reaction of our Vietnam vets. Especially when they found the names of some of their comrades on that memorial wall. These are guys who gave all. Some of us gave a little but they gave everything."

The Chick-Fil-A restaurant said this is the third year they've helped raise funds for the organization.

