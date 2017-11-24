UPDATE: No injuries reported following Midland house fire

UPDATE: We've learned the house was an abandoned house in the 1200 block of S. Fairgrounds Rd.

No injuries were reported due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Midland.

We're told the fire is located in the 1200 block of S. Fairgrounds Rd.

Authorities tell us the home was up in flames and the roadway has been blocked off.

