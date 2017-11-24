Salvation Army accepting Thanksgiving leftovers

British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.
AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.
The organization is encouraging West Texans with an abundance of leftovers from the holiday to donate.
The organization is encouraging West Texans with an abundance of leftovers from the holiday to donate.
164 Million people, according the National Retail Federation plan, got an early start to their holiday shopping list this weekend.
164 Million people, according the National Retail Federation plan, got an early start to their holiday shopping list this weekend.
We've learned the house was an abandoned house in the 1200 block of S. Fairgrounds Rd. No injuries were reported due to the fire.
We've learned the house was an abandoned house in the 1200 block of S. Fairgrounds Rd. No injuries were reported due to the fire.