Salvation Army accepting Thanksgiving leftovers

The organization is encouraging West Texans with an abundance of leftovers from the holiday to donate.

They're accepting all types of foods as long as they're fresh.

That means food that's ideally been refrigerated or kept hot, and nothing that's been left out in room temperature for more than 4 hours.

The manager from the organization's shelter in Odessa, Chris Cooper, tells us these donations mean a lot to some of the less fortunate in the community.

"Well there are hungry people in Odessa and that's who we try to take care of. Like I always say the community helping us, helps them and that's what we try to do the best," says Cooper.

Cooper also tells us the Salvation Army is in need of more volunteers and bell ringers for the holiday season.

For more information visit their website at http://www.salvationarmytexas.org/odessa/

