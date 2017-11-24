Midland railroad crossing closed due to damage

British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.
We've learned the house was an abandoned house in the 1200 block of S. Fairgrounds Rd. No injuries were reported due to the fire.
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.
The body of a trooper killed Thanksgiving day was released from the medical examiner's office today. DPS troopers gathered outside to honor their fallen brother.
