Local shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday

By Phoenix O'Connor, MMJ Reporter
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

164 Million people, according the National Retail Federation plan, got an early start to their holiday shopping list this weekend.  

Although, there has been a swing of changes the way that consumers are spending money, Black Friday is projected at 115 million people shopping.  

Which is 70% more people shopping on Friday when comparing it to Grey Thursday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.  

In West Texas, shoppers were up as early as 4 in the morning.  

A popular choice was Academy in Odessa. The parking lot was packed full of cars and doors opened at 5 a.m.    

"I am getting guns for Christmas," said Kendra Whitaker, a black Friday shopper.   

"I am going to go to Ulta and get there where they have half off most of their makeup," said Lauren McCullough, a black Friday shopper.  

But for many shoppers this wasn't their only stop.  

"Here probably, going to hit the mall and then from there I wanted to hit some of the hunting stores, so get some things out of the way," said a Gaberiel Valdez, Black Friday Shopper.   

Saturday is Small Business Saturday and shoppers are encouraged to shop local.  

