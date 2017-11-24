Local shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday

164 Million people, according the National Retail Federation plan, got an early start to their holiday shopping list this weekend.

Although, there has been a swing of changes the way that consumers are spending money, Black Friday is projected at 115 million people shopping.

Which is 70% more people shopping on Friday when comparing it to Grey Thursday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

In West Texas, shoppers were up as early as 4 in the morning.

A popular choice was Academy in Odessa. The parking lot was packed full of cars and doors opened at 5 a.m.

"I am getting guns for Christmas," said Kendra Whitaker, a black Friday shopper.

"I am going to go to Ulta and get there where they have half off most of their makeup," said Lauren McCullough, a black Friday shopper.

But for many shoppers this wasn't their only stop.

"Here probably, going to hit the mall and then from there I wanted to hit some of the hunting stores, so get some things out of the way," said a Gaberiel Valdez, Black Friday Shopper.

Saturday is Small Business Saturday and shoppers are encouraged to shop local.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.