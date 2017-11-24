Southwest Airlines announces plans to fly to Hawaii in 2018

AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.
Good news for Southwest Airlines passengers who want to head to Hawaii next year. Southwest Airlines announced in October that they will begin selling tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii.
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.
The IHOP in Odessa off JBS Pkwy was one of the few restaurants open on Thanksgiving and the lunch rush was in full effect.
With the tradition of turkey and football, Midland Lee had practice Thanksgiving morning in preparation for their game on Saturday.
