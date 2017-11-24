Southwest Airlines announces plans to fly to Hawaii in 2018

Good news for Southwest Airlines passengers who want to head to Hawaii next year.

Southwest Airlines announced in October that they will begin selling tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii.

"A day long-awaited by our Customers, fans, and more than 55,000 of the world's most-loved airline Employees is finally within sight—a day that will showcase your Hospitality, about as far Southwest as you can go in the U.S.," Chairman & CEO Gary Kelly told thousands of Southwest Employees at a Company gathering in Southern California. "Hawaii is an important place for Southwest Airlines because so many people count on us to take them everywhere they want to go reliably and affordably. We're ready and excited to address a request we've heard for years."

