West Texans eat out on Thanksgiving

The IHOP in Odessa off JBS Pkwy was one of the few restaurants open on Thanksgiving and the lunch rush was in full effect.

Though, some West Texans like Deborah Diaz say the stop at the pancake house was just an appetizer.

"This is the meal before thanksgiving," said Diaz.

Other families like Joanel Cacarin's were there for other reasons.

"I'm gonna have to work today so this is like a birthday celebration, along with Thanksgiving," said Cacarin.

Regardless of why they were there, customers like Maria Caballero told us they were thankful for the restaurant staff's efforts.

"Just want to thank them, everybody has a story, and I'm just thankful that they're here," said Caballero.

According to a recent survey from the National Restaurant Association, around 1 in 10 people in the United States ate their Thanksgiving meal at a restaurant this year.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.