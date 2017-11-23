Runners, walkers participate in 'Turkey Trot' in Midland

Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the 6th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.



The 5K is held on Thanksgiving every year.



Some runners even wore turkey costumes to celebrate.



The annual Turkey Trot helped out the Midland County Greater Works.



The organization delivers 20 to 40 pounds of food to homes of the elderly and disabled each year.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.