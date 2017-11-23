Odessa church giving back to the community on Thanksgiving

One church in Odessa is giving back to the community.



Greater Ideal Baptist held their own festivities complete with Thanksgiving turkey and pumpkin pie.



The church ministries put this event together to simply feed those who couldn't afford it themselves.



The church does this to give back to the people, but they also encourage other ministries to do the same.



The ministers of the church say there is no better feeling than getting the chance to help others out.



