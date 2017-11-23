Odessa church giving back to the community on Thanksgiving

A man is in jail who investigators said was on the run all Thursday afternoon after he shot and killed a trooper in Central Texas.
The IHOP in Odessa off JBS Pkwy was one of the few restaurants open on Thanksgiving and the lunch rush was in full effect.
With the tradition of turkey and football, Midland Lee had practice Thanksgiving morning in preparation for their game on Saturday.
A practice on Thanksgiving morning means that a team is continuing their fight in the post season. Here in the Basin, the two 6A teams that remain in the playoffs spent some time on the field, before spending the day with their families.
For centuries, the Salvation Army has put warm food into bellies of people in need. The charity group started off at street ministry in England and now several chapters serve the West Texas area.
