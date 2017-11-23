Midland Lee playoff football reflects on Thanksgiving, family

With the tradition of turkey and football, Midland Lee had practice Thanksgiving morning in preparation for their game on Saturday. As with all of us, Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we're thankful for. On Thursday, some Lee Rebels told us their thoughts on this special holiday.

"Thankful for the opportunity for us to go deep in the playoffs and play with some of my best friends. It's just a special opportunity. All of us have been playing together since we've been in third grade so it's pretty cool our senior year we get to try and make a good playoff run," Colby Standard said.

"I'm most thankful for my dad, for everything he's done for me. Everything he's taught me. That's what I'm most thankful for,” Isaiah Nunez said.

"Everybody basically. Everybody from my real family to my team family here and these coaches. At home, they impact my life by teaching me how to be a good man. Out here on the field, they teach me how to be disciplined and respectful," Avery Akbar said.

"My family. We get to spend a lot of time together and I really enjoy that. Especially that it’s playoff time and Thanksgiving, it's really fun," Grant Brown said.

"I'm thankful for a lot of things. I've been blessed beyond imagine. I got the best wife in the world, best family in the world. I get to coach 195 kids on Thursday morning and hug them. I've got 3 daughters that I just love to death, but I got a bunch of sons on the Lee football program that I get to hug in a shoulder pad and helmet,” Lee Head Football Coach, Clint Hartman, said. “You get to hug them when they're off the field, you get to hug them at graduation, and you get to hug them when they come back to visit you. But it's different when you hug them in shoulder pads and a helmet. I'm extremely proud. I'm extremely proud and blessed to be the head coach of Midland Lee. Extremely proud to lead our program and extremely blessed to have the senior class lead us the way they are."

The Rebels will take on Arlington Lamar on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Grande Communications Stadium.

