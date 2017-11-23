Permian, Midland Lee prep for playoff games on Thanksgiving

A practice on Thanksgiving morning means that a team is continuing their fight in the post season.

Here in the Basin, the two 6A teams that remain in the playoffs spent some time on the field, before spending the day with their families.

The last both Permian and Midland Lee held practice on Thanksgiving was 10 years ago, back in 2007.

"It's a great tradition that started years ago. I think when Coach Wilkins was here. It's always fun to get out on Thanksgiving morning and see former players and fans gathered around the practice field. It's a great way to spend Thanksgiving morning, there's no doubt about that," said Permian Head Coach Blake Feldt.

