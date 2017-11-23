Salvation Army cook offers more than just a good meal

For centuries, the Salvation Army has put warm food into bellies of people in need. The charity group started off at street ministry in England and now several chapters serve the West Texas area.

The day started early at the Midland Salvation Army as they prepared meals for people living on the streets and those that are in dire need.

"Midland is volunteer USA, and thank God we are just so blessed, " said Charles Spence, board member for Salvation Army Midland.

Although, the soldiers feed people 365 days a year. Thanksgiving was a little special, as more than 14 people came and donated their time to feed 140 people.

But, it's the cook in the kitchen that offers that little bit of extra love to her food that makes coming to that Salvation Army feel like home.

"Yea, I hope I am making a purpose. I am feeding the homeless and whoever else wants to eat. They are welcomed to come and eat," said Connie Johnson, Cook for the Salvation Army of Midland.

Cook has offered advice and helped changed people's lives, for more than 8 years.

People like Trinity Henderson, who once lived on the street, is now being a helping hand in the kitchen.

"That’s what made me want to be apart of the serving and the cooking in the kitchen is more so, the cook Ms. Connie, " said Trinity Henderson, volunteer for the Salvation Army of Midland.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.