Border agent injured in West Texas incident out of hospital

DALLAS (AP) - A Border Patrol agent injured in an incident that left a fellow agent dead has been discharged from an El Paso hospital.



A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman says the agent was discharged Wednesday from the University Medical Center in El Paso. Spokesman Doug Mosier declined to identify the agent and referred to the FBI all questions about the status of the investigation into Saturday night's incident near Van Horn that left agent Rogelio (roh-HEE'-lee-yoh) Martinez dead.



A message left with an FBI spokeswoman Wednesday wasn't returned.



A U.S. official with knowledge of the investigation previously said the surviving agent who radioed for help doesn't remember what happened.



