Laredo police give out turkeys, instead of tickets

DALLAS (AP) - A Border Patrol agent injured in an incident that left a fellow agent dead has been discharged from an El Paso hospital. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman says the agent was discharged Wednesday from the University Medical Center in El Paso.
DALLAS (AP) - A Border Patrol agent injured in an incident that left a fellow agent dead has been discharged from an El Paso hospital. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman says the agent was discharged Wednesday from the University Medical Center in El Paso.
Police officers with the Laredo Police Department helped out their community. The officers were involved in "Operation Peacemaker."
Police officers with the Laredo Police Department helped out their community. The officers were involved in "Operation Peacemaker."
For a third year, Curb Side Bistro is preparing to give free Thanksgiving meals to hundreds in the community.
For a third year, Curb Side Bistro is preparing to give free Thanksgiving meals to hundreds in the community.
During thanksgiving, many people are showing thanks, while many are showing kindness. For Jesse Porras, he spent his Wednesday afternoon looking for the homeless. When he found some, he gathered them up for a small ride in a limo.
During thanksgiving, many people are showing thanks, while many are showing kindness. For Jesse Porras, he spent his Wednesday afternoon looking for the homeless. When he found some, he gathered them up for a small ride in a limo.
While turkey is a classic dish of the Thanksgiving celebration, it isn't the easiest dish to prepare.
While turkey is a classic dish of the Thanksgiving celebration, it isn't the easiest dish to prepare.