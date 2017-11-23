Laredo police give out turkeys, instead of tickets

Police officers with the Laredo Police Department helped out their community.

The officers were involved in "Operation Peacemaker."

We're told the plan was to conduct actual traffic stops on persons who had actually committed traffic violations.

However, instead of officers giving them a ticket, they gave a written warning and presented them with their very own Thanksgiving turkey.

Many of the citizens wept and thanked the officers for their turkeys.

“Humanity in the performance of one’s duty as an officer is first in foremost,” states Chief Claudio Treviño. “The officers came up with the idea and that commitment to the betterment and service to our community is what makes me proudest to be the head of such a dedicated and compassionate group of officers.”

The turkeys were donated by a local business who asked not to be recognized but Laredo police thanked them for being partners in this effort.

A total of 25 turkeys were handed out last week.

