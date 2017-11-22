Odessa man provides free limo rides for homeless to Ajuua's Restaurant

During Thanksgiving, many people are showing thanks, while many are showing kindness.

For Jesse Porras, he spent his Wednesday afternoon looking for the homeless. When he found some, he gathered them up for a small ride in a limo.

"The more I give, the more I feel happy," said Porras. "In some way or another I can help, I'm going to do it."

Next stop was Ajuua's Restaurant, where they were giving out free food to the homeless as an early Thanksgiving dinner.

"A lot of these guys don't have transportation, I know they lost their jobs or a misfortune or something," said Porras. "So in return, you know what, they've never been in a limo, so what's the best way to surprise them and give them a ride?"

Porras recently fed to the community on Sunday, but he loves nothing more than giving to the community and helping friends.

"There's a lot of people out there that don't have a hot meal because they don't have money," said Ajuua's General Manager, Sergio Bazan. "The economy is bad. We think sometimes we are the ones who are going through a lot of problems, but there are other people who really need it. We are supposed to be thankful for every day of our lives, but this is important because we love people. It's not only families, but everybody. We're all supposed to be a family."

"It's a miracle Ajuua's is doing this. I mean, look at these people. Someone's paying a lot of the money," said Ebb Smith. "God bless Ajuua's."

It's a day that shared a fulfilling blessing of food, but also, a fulfilling blessing of thanks.

"God's got a will for us. Every one of us," said Smith. "I'm not sure what it is or what we're supposed to do, maybe it's something we've done, or maybe it's something we have yet to do."

Porras has been providing free limo rides for the homeless for 3 years and he plans to continue doing it. He will also give back again this Christmas.

"My father always told me, 'There's two things a person can tell you, a yes or a no. Never try and give up on asking that person, 'Can I help you?' If I can give help, I'll be there for them," said Porras.

