Curb Side Bistro preps free Thanksgiving meals for community

Giving out free Thanksgiving meals.



"People are still hungry, there's still people in poverty. Hunger is still very alive in 2017," said Alejandro Barrientos, Executive Chef, Co-Owner, Curb Side Bistro Restaurant.



Barrientos and his wife are preparing to do that for the community.



"I made a promise to God that if I was able to feed people out of a food truck or restaurant, that was health-inspected and I was able to, I would do it every Thanksgiving," said Barrientos.



It was the third year, the couple decided to give free meals. An idea Barrientos had after working at a restaurant in Austin after an interaction with a family.



"Here's this father taking his son when his son shouldn't have to worry about what they are going to eat for Thanksgiving. He's taking his son to go ask for places where they are going to eat," said Barrientos.



That experience led to this year, and with help from others, the restaurant is ready to serve as many people they can.



"I think this year's going to be bigger just because we have indoor seating. We have a place where they can come inside, away from the weather. It was always outdoors from a food truck," said Barrientos.



Getting together as a family and community, Barrientos hopes his free meals on Thanksgiving also starts a new tradition.



"The main thing I want to do is create memories and not worry about anything else," said Barrientos.



If you want to stop by Curb Side Bistro on Thanksgiving, visit 3816 Andrews Highway in Odessa. They will be serving meals starting at 11 a.m. until all the food is gone.

