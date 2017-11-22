United Blood Services hosts 'Thanks for Giving' blood drive

United Blood Services held their "Thanks For Giving" blood drive on Wednesday in Midland and Odessa.



The first 25 donors walked away with a free ham.



U.B.S. usually asks donors to pre-register online and make an appointment, but they allowed walk-ins.



They need more donations around the holidays because of the higher number of accidents during holiday travel and that leads to the need for more blood.

The ham giveaway is just one way to show their appreciation.



"Well for one thing, is we want to give back to the community, as the community has given to us all these years. It takes a little time to come donate blood so we wanted to do something in the Thanksgiving spirit to be able to give back to the community,"



United Blood Services usually has 2 blood drives per day.



If you want to donate, just log on to their website at http://www.unitedbloodservices.org to find your nearest location.



