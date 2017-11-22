Tips on how to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving

For a third year, Curb Side Bistro is preparing to give free Thanksgiving meals to hundreds in the community.
During thanksgiving, many people are showing thanks, while many are showing kindness. For Jesse Porras, he spent his Wednesday afternoon looking for the homeless. When he found some, he gathered them up for a small ride in a limo.
While turkey is a classic dish of the Thanksgiving celebration, it isn't the easiest dish to prepare.
Texas Tech holds a 5-6 record heading into their final game of the season Friday against Texas. This is a crucial game for the Red Raiders as a win will make them bowl eligible and could save Coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job.
Alexis and Alexandria Washington are twin sisters that make up the Lady Chaparral backcourt. The two graduated from, Midland High. They are now in their sophomore year at Midland College studying nursing.
