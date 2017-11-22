Tips on how to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving

While turkey is a classic dish of the Thanksgiving celebration, it isn't the easiest dish to prepare.

There are many dangers, some obvious, some not-so obvious, involved with the process.

That's why we spoke with a local turkey expert from Market Street for some tips.

First and foremost, never try to fry a frozen turkey, this can lead to a spillage of hot grease and can cause a fire.

We're told best place to defrost a turkey is in the fridge and it can take several days depending on the size of the bird.

You'll know its fully defrosted when the meat turns soft and flexible.

Also, don't worry about rinsing the turkey off in your sink, chances are you'll just spread bacteria, potentially contaminating other foods. Any bacteria will be killed during the cooking of the turkey.

When it comes to cooking the turkey, set your oven to 325 °F and cook the turkey for about 15-20 minutes per pound.

Then you'll need to check the internal temperature to make sure it reaches 165 °F and be sure to check in the thickest part of the turkey.

Once the turkey's cooked, let it cool off and enjoy!

