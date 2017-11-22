Mike Leach hasn't entirely ruled out return to Texas Tech

Texas Tech holds a 5-6 record heading into their final game of the season Friday against Texas. This is a crucial game for the Red Raiders as a win will make them bowl eligible and could save Coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job. However, there have already been names thrown out as options to take over. Surprisingly, former coach Mike Leach was one of them and he hasn’t ruled out that possibility if it were to happen.

Sports Director Pete Christy from KCBD, our sister station in Lubbock, spoke with Leach on if he’s truly considering coming back to Tech.

“If Texas Tech’s job ever came open and they came to you with an offer to right all the wrongs and to come back and coach at Texas Tech, would you even consider that?” Christy asked.

“Well that’s impossible to speculate on of course you know, they have a head coach there, Kliff Kingsbury, he’s one of my favorite people. And then of course, I’m here at Washington State and we’re doing some great things here. Trying to get our next first down this Saturday,” said Leach.

For now, Leach is focusing on his nationally #14 ranked Washington State Cougars as they play for the Pac-12 North title against division rival #15 ranked Washington Huskies.

