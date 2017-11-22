Over 1,000 grams of cocaine seized in Ector Co.

Two people were arrested following a big drug bust in Ector County on Tuesday.

We're told the Ector County Sheriff's Office narcotics unit, along with the Odessa Police narcotics unit, conducted an investigation involving the distribution of cocaine in the Odessa/Midland area.

Authorities said they found over 1,000 grams, or just over 2 pounds, of cocaine at 1740 Boise in Ector County.

2 men, John Carlos Lujan and David Sotelo-Ovalles, were taken into federal custody at the Ector County Correctional Center pending formal federal charges to be filed.

We're told the DEA was contacted to help in filing federal charges on both men.

