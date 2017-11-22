Woman living at Midland Fair Haven shares her thankful story

Haylee Jacobs and her two sons. (Source: KWES.)

The women of Midland Fair Haven have lot to be thankful as many of them are restarting a new life.

The organization is a Christian faith-based program that helps single mothers get a new handle on life.

A second start is there for women that are leaving an abusive situation or at risk of being homeless.

There many resources provided to them such as rent free living for 2 years, life coaching, parenting classes and the opportunity to spend more time with their children.

Haylee Jacobs shared her story and says that Midland Fair Haven has given her the chance to be the mom she always wanted to be.

This Thanksgiving, the group of women shared a feast together as one big family.

"I feel like a lot of people that haven't experienced a Thanksgiving before felt welcomed and happy to have someone to share that time with," said Jacobs.

