City offices set to close for the Thanksgiving Holiday

City offices across West Texas will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Were told the city offices in Midland, Odessa and Big Spring will be closed on Thursday and Friday, except for emergency services.



The City of Big Spring said their offices will close early at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.



We’re told there will be no trash pick-up for the City of Big Spring on Thursday and Friday.



We’re told if your roll-out has not been picked up this week, please have the roll-out on the curb this Wednesday morning before 8 a.m., according to the City of Big Spring.



The City of Big Spring said the City Landfill will be closed on Thursday and Friday, but will be open on Saturday with normal hours.

We’re told any city related business you have is needed to be taken care of by Wednesday, or you’ll have to wait until Monday.



We’re told you will still be able to access city websites for online bill payments.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.