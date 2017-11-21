Trash pick-up in Midland and Odessa affected this holiday week

Don’t forget trash pick-up will be affected in Midland and Odessa this week.

In Midland, we’re told there will be no trash pick-up on Thursday and Friday.

The collection station will also be closed and we’re told regular hours and pick-up will resume on Saturday.

In Odessa, we’re told large brown trash containers will only be emptied once this week. If you normally get roll out cart service on Thursday, we’re told you can expect pick-up on Wednesday.

Also, we’re told customers are asked to use city dumpsters for perishable items only to avoid overflow of trash during the holiday week.

