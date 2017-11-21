DPS arrest multiple suspects in Big Bend Drug Investigation

DPS announced the arrests of 38 suspects in connection with a multi-agency drug distribution investigation in the Big Bend area.

According to DPS, the investigation was initiated earlier this year and was led by DPS Special Agents. We’re told the investigation focused on the offenses of engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery/possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and probation violations.

We’re told officers also seized 6 firearms, cash, various amounts of drugs and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia while executing several search warrants.

We’re told the following individuals were arrested and booked into various jails:

- Mathew Marquez, 33, Alpine (Presidio County Jail)

- Jose Guadalupe Martinez, 39, Marfa (Presidio County Jail)

- Abel Lee Baeza, 26, Marfa (Presidio County Jail)

- Levi Cade Gardner, 21, Alpine (Presidio County Jail)

- Juan Carlos Rivera, 42, Ft. Stockton (Pecos County Jail)

- Humberto Compean-Ramirez, 29, Ft. Stockton (Released to U.S. Border Patrol)

- Gibramm Compean-Ramirez, 27, Ft. Stockton (Released to U.S. Border Patrol)

- Gabriella Fuentes-De La Rosa, 27, Ft. Stockton (Released to U.S. Border Patrol)

- Jorge Licona-Luria, 45, Ft. Stockton (Released to U.S. Border Patrol)

- Troy Lynn Lawson, 26, Alpine (Presidio County Jail)

- Jaime Albert Primera, 38, Ft. Stockton (Pecos County Jail)

- Hector Castillo, 24, Ft. Stockton (Pecos County Jail)

- Everett Alexander Hall Jr., 29, Alpine (Milam County Jail)

- Cordrick Oneal Mobley, 28, Alpine (Presidio County Jail)

- Jacqueline Pearl Quintela, 28, Ft. Stockton (Pecos County Jail)

- Theodore Michael Brewster, 64, Van Horn (Presidio County Jail)

- Elloy Garcia Tavarez, 34, Odessa (Ector County Jail)

- Gustavo Ontiveroz Garcia, 53, Marfa (Presidio County Jail)

- Sarkeithian Shakur Thomas, 20, Alpine (Presidio County Jail)

- Jason Michael Poe, 44, Ft. Davis (Hudspeth County Jail)

- Andrea Marie Estrada, 34, Alpine (Presidio County Jail)

- Glenn Charles Madrid, 57, Marfa (Presidio County Jail)

- Mindy Tarango Villarreal, 33, Marfa (Presidio County Jail)

- James William-Thomas Lewis, 38, Marfa (Presidio County Jail)

- Royce Fivecoat, 58, Sanderson (Terrell County Jail)

- Brenda Fuentes Cano, 37, Marfa (El Paso County Jail)

- Bryan Ramos, 25, Horizon City (El Paso County Jail)

- Maria Hernandez-Garcia, 26, Ft. Stockton (Pecos County Jail)

- Quintin Thomas Robledo, 34, Ft. Stockton (Pecos County Jail)

- Penny Jane Simpson, 42, Ft. Stockton (Pecos County Jail)

- Yvonne Dennette Martinez, 42, Ft. Stockton (Pecos County Jail)

- Johnny Demund Stewart, 27, Alpine (Brewster County Jail)

- Antonio Seymour, 35, Van Horn (Culberson County Jail)

- Victoria Pernell, 21, Van Horn (Culberson County Jail)

- James Everett Posch, 23, Alpine (Presidio County Jail)

- Lenore Alexis Booth, 35, Ft. Davis (Hudspeth County Jail)

- Selene Leyva Hernandez, 40, Ft. Stockton (Pecos County Jail)

- Manuel Hernandez Ontiveros, 23, Marfa (Presidio County Jail)

We’re told the following agencies assisted in the investigation included:

DPS (Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Aviation Division); The 83rd District Attorney’s Office; Texas Parks and Wildlife Department; Presidio County Sheriff’s Office; Alpine Police Department; Brewster County Sheriff’s Office; Culberson County Sheriff’s Office; Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office; Terrell County Sheriff’s Office; Pecos County Sheriff’s Office; Reeves County Sheriff’s Office; Fort Stockton Police Department; Marfa Police Department; Jeff Davis County Constable’s Office; Culberson County Constable’s Office; Loving County Sheriff’s Office; Ector County Sheriff’s Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Texas Department of Family and Protective Services; Customs and Border Protection Aviation; U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General; U.S. Marshals Service; Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol; Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.