Lee and Permian get ready for second round of playoffs

Both Lee and Permian had big wins last week in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Rebels traveled to El Paso and had a shutout win against El Dorado, 63-0.

"We told our kids don't get involved in the noise of the playoffs, get involved in being the best you can be and do your job. We've been saying it all year. Now we're onto Lamar so you better forget about it and get ready. That's what our whole mindset is," Clint Hartman said.

The Panthers had a home game against El Paso’s Coronado. Permian racked up 552 yards on offense and went on to win 50-17.

"Our goal along was to make a deep playoff run and win the state championship. We think we've got an opportunity to do that. To do that in the playoffs one thing you've got to do is improve every week,” Blake Feldt said.

Lee plays home this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Arlington Lamar and Permian will travel to Arlington to take on Martin on Friday.



"We're excited about getting on the bus Friday and going to Arlington and playing a very good Martin football team," Feldt said.



"It's a blessing we won the flip, have a chance for these kids to play in front of their home community. They have a lot of people coming in town for Thanksgiving so maybe some people get to see them that never got to see them play. Really, it’s good to get a chance to play at home and play in West Texas,” Hartman said.

Both teams hope to keep their seasons going and move on to the Regionals.

