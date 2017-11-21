Lee and Permian get ready for second round of playoffs

A U.S. official says investigators believe a border patrol agent who died in Texas after suffering extensive injuries to his head and body may have fallen down a 14-foot culvert.
A U.S. official says investigators believe a border patrol agent who died in Texas after suffering extensive injuries to his head and body may have fallen down a 14-foot culvert.
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, we've put together a list of grocery stores and restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, we've put together a list of grocery stores and restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
City offices across West Texas will be closed for Thanksgiving. Were told the city offices in Midland, Odessa and Big Spring will be closed on Thursday and Friday, except for emergency services.
City offices across West Texas will be closed for Thanksgiving. Were told the city offices in Midland, Odessa and Big Spring will be closed on Thursday and Friday, except for emergency services.
Don’t forget trash pick-up will be affected in Midland and Odessa this week.
Don’t forget trash pick-up will be affected in Midland and Odessa this week.
DPS announced the arrests of 38 suspects in connection with a multi-agency drug distribution investigation in the Big Bend area. According to DPS, the investigation was initiated earlier this year and was led by DPS Special Agents.
DPS announced the arrests of 38 suspects in connection with a multi-agency drug distribution investigation in the Big Bend area. According to DPS, the investigation was initiated earlier this year and was led by DPS Special Agents.