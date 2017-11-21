Midland City Council moves forward with plans for a road renovation project

The Midland City Council authorized a resolution that allows the city manager to approve plans for the road bond project.

The 26-part project will span over the next 5 years and is funded by the $100 million bond that was approved 2 weeks ago.

Councilman J.Ross Lacy told us why it was so important to move forward with this project today.

"We're not slacking off, we're not doing anything at a slow place. The City of Midland is going 110 miles per hour. We're gonna get this done and we're gonna start fixing Midland's roads," said Lacy.

Four projects are already planned for this year. They include improvements to the public utilities along Taylor Avenue from Terrell Street to Lamesa Road, as well as Hicks Avenue between Mineola Street and Lamesa Road.

Cuthbert Avenue will also be repaved from Garfield Street to A Street. Green Tree Boulevard will be repaved from Midland Drive to Holiday Hill Road.

The project will now move into an advertise-for-bids stage to hire contractors.

Midlanders might not see construction until spring of next year.

