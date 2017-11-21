No injuries reported after ambulance crashes into Odessa home - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

No injuries reported after ambulance crashes into Odessa home

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An ambulance has crashed into a home in Odessa.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 23rd St. & Dixie Blvd.

No injuries have been reported. 

The crash is under investigation. 

