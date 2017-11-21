Grocery Store/Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, we've put together a list of grocery stores and restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

H.E.B. - 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Walmart - Normal Hours

Sam's Club

Walgreens - 24 hour stores will be open, Non-24 hour stores will vary by location

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

McDonald's - Hours vary by location

Golden Corral - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Furr's - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Starbucks - Normal hours

Whataburger - Normal hours

IHOP - Normal hours

Denny's - Normal hours

Cracker Barrel - 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Hooters - 2 p.m. - midnight

