Grocery Store/Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, we've put together a list of grocery stores and restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. 

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

H.E.B. - 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Walmart - Normal Hours
Sam's Club
Walgreens - 24 hour stores will be open, Non-24 hour stores will vary by location

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

McDonald's - Hours vary by location
Golden Corral - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Furr's - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Starbucks - Normal hours
Whataburger - Normal hours
IHOP - Normal hours
Denny's - Normal hours
Cracker Barrel - 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Hooters - 2 p.m. - midnight

