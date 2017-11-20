Texas volunteers sworn in to program that serves foster children

The group of 23 are now officially officers of the court after the ceremony at the Midland County Courthouse.

They're working with the program, C.A.S.A. of West Texas, which serves more than 500 foster children in 7 local counties.

Each volunteer is assigned a case of a foster child and is responsible of ensuring that child's needs are best represented in the courtroom and community.

An official from the program, Kathy Harmon, says the size of this class was promising and thinks it's a great sign of support for the community.

"It's a great addition to the volunteers we already have, it's our biggest class. We're just really grateful that people want to come out and take a stand for the children," said Harmon.

Now if you're also interested in volunteering for C.A.S.A. keep in mind, you must be 21 years of age, be able to pass an extensive background check and pass C.A.S.A.'s training course.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.casawtx.com.

