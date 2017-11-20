New facelift could be on the way to Midland Co. Public Library

The Justice Department intends to sue AT&T to stop its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner.
The Justice Department intends to sue AT&T to stop its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner.
The FBI in El Paso has released a statement regarding the death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent, who died in the line of duty near Van Horn, Texas.
The FBI in El Paso has released a statement regarding the death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent, who died in the line of duty near Van Horn, Texas.
Chris Cabrera, a spokesman for the National Border Patrol Council Labor Union, told us that Martinez was hit several times in the head with a blunt object, possibly a large rock.
Chris Cabrera, a spokesman for the National Border Patrol Council Labor Union, told us that Martinez was hit several times in the head with a blunt object, possibly a large rock.
The group of 23 are now officially officers of the court after the ceremony at the Midland County Courthouse.
The group of 23 are now officially officers of the court after the ceremony at the Midland County Courthouse.
"When it gets cold outside you wear a hat," Heather Summerlin says. She runs her own business, Southern Stichin' by Summerlin where she crochets many different items.
"When it gets cold outside you wear a hat," Heather Summerlin says. She runs her own business, Southern Stichin' by Summerlin where she crochets many different items.