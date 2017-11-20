New facelift could be on the way to Midland Co. Public Library

The Midland County Public Library will be getting a new facelift, hopefully by next year.



Midland County Commissioners put aside some sales tax money in the budget to renovate the library.



It's still in the planning stages.



But some of those new renovations will include enhancing the children's area, create a meeting space and having a more open floor plan.

"All key indicators we look for where we would say is it being a used space and we would say yes. The court felt it was time to make significant investment and hopefully be a part of the larger conversation for the renovation of downtown Midland. The downtown library needs to be in our mind, the cornerstones of what downtown Midland looks like," said John Trischitti, Midland County Public Libraries Director.



It will be closed around February or March and will stay closed for 6 to 8 months while construction is underway.



