COM Aquatics hosting drop-off camp through Wednesday

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Hey parents, are you looking for something for your kids to do while they're out of school?

There's a drop-off camp in Midland.

COM Aquatics is offering an all-day camp for kids ages 3 to 13.

There are different classes to attend.

The morning class is from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

the afternoon class is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. or there is an all-day class.

It's $25 dollars for a half day and $40 dollars for the whole day.

Kids can pack and bring their own lunch or you can buy one for an extra $5.

There are different activities all day including swimming, diving board, rope swing, movies, crafts and snacks.

Classes started on Monday and last until Wednesday.

