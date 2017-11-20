City offices closing for Thanksgiving holiday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
City offices across West Texas will be closing for Thanksgiving this week.

If you live in Midland, Odessa or Big Spring, all city offices with the exception of emergency services will be closed Thursday and Friday.

So you'll need to take care of any business you may have by Wednesday or wait until next Monday.

You will still be able to use each city's websites for online bill payments.

