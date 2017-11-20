Man arrested following high-speed pursuit in Ector Co.

One man is behind bars following a high-speed pursuit in Ector County.

Alejandro Trevino, 30, is charged with evading arrest/motor vehicle, evading on foot, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Ector County deputies were called out to the 2500 block of S. Spotted Fawn Dr. in reference to a shots fired call.

Deputies spotted a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed with the lights off.

We're told the deputies tried to stop the vehicle but Trevino continued to evade the deputy reaching speeds over 80 miles per hour.

Authorities said that Trevino ran several stop signs and was seen throwing items from the vehicle during the pursuit.

Spike strips were deployed by authorities and did disable the vehicle where Trevino pulled into a nearby business and ran on foot.

He was later captured but authorities said Trevino resisted arrest by fighting the deputy.

Trevino posted a $75,000 bond on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.