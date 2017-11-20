UPDATE: Reward increased to $45,000 total for information regarding Border Patrol Agent's death

UPDATE: During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, it was announced that the reward for information regarding the death of Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez has been increased to $45,000.

The FBI announced the $25,000 reward is separate of the $20,000 reward that is being offered by Texas Crime Stoppers and the Texas Governor's Office.

We're told no additional information was released regarding the actual investigation into Martinez' death but the FBI is calling Martinez's death a "potential assault."

The FBI said they take responsibility in leading cases whenever they suspect a federal officer is a victim of a violent assault.

The Border Patrol said a burial will be held for Martinez this Friday and his funeral is on Saturday. The date and location are not announced publicly yet.

Martinez and his partner were found in a culvert Saturday night at 11:20 p.m. His partner radioed in for medical assistance and both were transported to Van Horn hospitals. Martinez later died and his partner is currently in critical but serious condition.

------------------------

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized a reward of up to $20,000 through the Texas Crime Stoppers program for information regarding the death of Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.

Martinez died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained while on patrol in the Big Bend area. His partner, who was injured, remains in the hospital in stable condition.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude to the brave men and women of the United States Border Patrol who serve every day to protect our homeland,” said Governor Abbott. “Cecilia and I offer our deepest condolences to the families of the agents killed and seriously injured in this attack. As authorities continue their investigation, it is important that they receive any and all information to help apprehend and deliver swift justice to those responsible.”

To be eligible for the cash reward, you can submit your anonymous tips in 3 different ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Text the letters 'DPS' - followed by your tip - to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone

Submit a web tip by visiting https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTipsCSI.aspx?L=E&AgencyID=650

The investigation into Martinez' death is ongoing.

