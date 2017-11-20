Up to $20,000 reward being offered for information regarding Border Patrol Agent's death

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized a reward of up to $20,000 through the Texas Crime Stoppers program for information regarding the death of Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.

Martinez died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained while on patrol in the Big Bend area. His partner, who was injured, remains in the hospital in stable condition.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude to the brave men and women of the United States Border Patrol who serve every day to protect our homeland,” said Governor Abbott. “Cecilia and I offer our deepest condolences to the families of the agents killed and seriously injured in this attack. As authorities continue their investigation, it is important that they receive any and all information to help apprehend and deliver swift justice to those responsible.”

To be eligible for the cash reward, you can submit your anonymous tips in 3 different ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Text the letters 'DPS' - followed by your tip - to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone

Submit a web tip by visiting https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTipsCSI.aspx?L=E&AgencyID=650

The investigation into Martinez' death is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.