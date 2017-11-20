Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton releases statement regarding death of Border Patrol Agent

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has released a statement following the death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.

His statement reads, “I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Agent Rogelio Martinez killed in the line of duty yesterday in Texas. He served our country faithfully and will forever be remembered as a heroic officer. Angela and I are praying for his family and his colleagues as they mourn his loss.”

