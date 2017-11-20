Big Spring man killed in Midland Co. crash

A Big Spring man is dead following a crash in Midland early Saturday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of FM 307 and State Highway 137, about 7 miles east of Midland.

We're told a 2012 Dodge Ram disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a 2017 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima, Eric Kiker, 43, of Big Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram wasn't injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

